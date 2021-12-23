Uncharted Fans Excited Following Mark Wahlberg’s Mustache Reveal

The second trailer for Sony’s upcoming Uncharted movie has arrived, and it offers our best look yet at Mark Wahlberg as Victory “Sully” Sullivan; specifically, the trailer shows the character’s trademark mustache for the very first time. Naturally, fans of the PlayStation series have been hoping to see a version of the character that reflects his video game counterpart, and now Wahlberg looks (slightly) closer to the role, albeit much younger. Of course, the adaptation also offers a much younger take on Nathan Drake, so it makes sense to have a younger take on his mentor, as well.
It remains to be seen whether the Uncharted movie will be able to reach the heights of the video games that inspired it, but reactions to the second trailer seem to be pretty positive! Fans are happy to see Sully’s trademark mustache, and the fact that the trailer features other elements from the games also seems to bode well. Hopefully, Sony can deliver an adaptation that stacks up with the best video game movies!
