Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC Release Date Potentially Leaked

The release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may have leaked via Steam. Over the last couple of years, PlayStation has been porting some of its best games to PC. The first big title to make the jump from PlayStation to PC was Horizon Zero Dawn and helped set a precedent for the future of the platform holder’s first-party strategy. Following in the shoes of Xbox, it seems PlayStation has realized it can reach a larger audience on PC and also manage to use these titles to lure players into the ecosystem. For instance, someone who plays Zero Dawn on PC may like it so much that they go out and buy a PlayStation 5 for Horizon Forbidden West instead of waiting for the PC port.

The next big PlayStation PC port is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remastered collection of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and it could be coming this summer. According to the SteamDB, Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy Studios have updated the Steam database for the new duology with a July 15th, 2022 release date. While this isn’t live on the actual page for the game and could just be a placeholder, the fact the page is being updated with release info could suggest an official announcement is imminent.

Sony already released the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PlayStation 5 to tie-in with the release of the Uncharted film, but it left many wondering why the PC release was so staggered. Although games like God of War released on PC years after their initial PlayStation launch, it’s not totally clear why this Uncharted remaster was pushed what will likely be just a matter of months. Although there’s a State of Play planned for this week, it’s solely dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy, so there’s no telling when or how Sony will announce the release date for this PC port.

