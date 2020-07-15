Uncharted Movie: Sony Confirms Production Has Not Yet Started

✖

Earlier today, Tom Holland released an image on social media that appears to be a production chair with the name "Nate" on it. Holland is portraying a young Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie, so the image caused many to assume that the long-delayed film had finally started production. Unfortunately, it seems that is not actually the case, as Sony Pictures has released a statement to IGN indicating that the company is "hoping to start soon." The news will likely come as a bit of a letdown for Uncharted fans eager to finally see the PlayStation franchise on the big screen.

Update: A Sony representative confirmed with IGN that production on the Uncharted movie has not yet started, but preparations are underway and they're "hoping to start soon." https://t.co/ePcUD1XgNI — IGN (@IGN) July 15, 2020

Uncharted was set to begin filming back in March, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it's impossible to blame Sony for the film's most recent troubles, Uncharted has had an incredibly difficult production over the years. Notably, the film has seen a revolving door of directors attached at different points, including Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight. Ruben Fleisher is now set to direct the film. Before the most recent delay, it seemed that things were finally starting to fall into place for the beleaguered film.

It will be interesting to see when Uncharted does finally begin production. Uncharted has been a major property for Sony since the first game in the franchise released on PlayStation 3 in 2007, and a successful film would go a long way towards elevating it in the public conscious. In 2009, Mark Wahlberg was attached to play Nathan Drake, but the actor will now portray Drake's longtime mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. While the series is well known to most gamers, it doesn't have the same public awareness of franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog or Pokemon. As such, it's impossible to say what audience reception might be to the film. However, Holland and Wahlberg could help a bit on that front. Of course, it has to begin filming, first!

Uncharted is currently scheduled to release on July 21st, 2021.

Are you disappointed that Uncharted hasn't actually begun production? Do you think the film will prove successful? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.