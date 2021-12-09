Uncharted Movie Star Speaks Out on Possible Lost Legacy Spinoff

During a recent interview in support of her new movie India Sweets & Spices (which we loved — check out our review here), Sophia Taylor Ali said that while there is no official word on any spinoff yet for her forthcoming video game adaptation Uncharted, she certainly would be game to headline a movie of her own if the opportunity came along. Ali, who plays Chloe Frazer in the movie, will pair up with Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake to bring the video game series to life. Given that the movie is a prequel, the characters are all slightly off from how we might see them in the video games, and here, Chloe and Nate appear to be on a trajectory toward a romance.

In the games, though, that isn’t their dynamic. Instead, they are a competing pair of adventurers who sometimes cross one another’s paths and have an amicable enough relationship. The idea of a spinoff is not completely alien, since Chloe and Nadine Ross (a character who does not appear to be in the Uncharted movie) team up for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

“She’s so different than Alia, from anyone actually that I’ve ever had the privilege of playing, which is so cool,” Ali told Comic Book Movie of her role in Uncharted. “She was a big challenge though because I had to learn an Australian accent, so much of her stuff is stunts and she’s such a badass in the games that I wanted to be able to do that with the stunts. I wanted to look just as badass and hopefully, I do, but you never know. It’s scary!”

Tati Gabrielle, who stars in the film as a new character named Braddock, was originally speculated to be playing Nadine in the prequel — a fan theory that the cast apparently engaged in.

“We speculated on whether or not she was Nadine, we really hoped she would be, but she wasn’t,” Ali admitted. “We don’t introduce Nadine, maybe in the second film or third. Who knows? If they were to go off and do their own movie, that would be pretty baller.”

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022 after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100). Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.