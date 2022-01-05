New Uncharted Movie Images Released

Some new images from the upcoming Uncharted movie featuring Tom Holland as franchise protagonist Nathan Drake have been released. More specifically, magazine Total Film‘s new issue includes a cover and features dedicated to the video game adaptation, and GamesRadar+, the online sister publication, has shared an exclusive image of Holland and co-star Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer as well as one of Holland’s Drake on a speedboat.

You can check out both images over at GamesRadar+, but it’s the first image with Holland and Ali that is most striking. The duo appear to be in some sort of dark ruin, both of them glistening with either sweat or water. Holland’s Drake holds a torch, and it appears as if both of them are looking up at… something. Whatever it is that they are looking at is not immediately apparent. You can check out the image in question embedded below as well:

“Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg),” the synopsis for the upcoming movie reads. “Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.”

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

