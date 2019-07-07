Tom Holland’s Uncharted Movie Won’t Copy the Playstation Games

Video game movies have a long track-record of being bad. Sure, there’s been a few good ones sprinkled in there over the years, but most range from lackluster to awful. Not only is adapting a game into a movie difficult, but there’s also the tightrope of being faithful to the series while also changing enough to make a good movie. Some people want a product that’s as faithful as possible, but often this doesn’t translate to a good movie. That said, the director of Uncharted, Dan Trachtenberg, isn’t going to copy the popular PlayStation series in his new Uncharted movie starring a younger Nathan Drake portrayed by Tom Holland.

And it’s this reason why the movie focuses on Nathan Drake and his life before the events of the game series. According to Trachtenberg, doing a straight up adaptation would be a bad idea.

“[I] have been approached with different versions of this tale,” said the director speaking to Games Radar, “and have always been not that interested in it because I didn’t really want to trace the game. I didn’t really feel like it was at all worthy of making a video game adaptation, [if[ we’re just gonna copy what the game is and just serve people a lesser experience than what they’ve experienced in such an incredible way.”

That said, Trachtenberg really believes in what he’s got cooking, noting that he thinks if Naughty Dog were to make another game in the series, the studio would probably tell the story he wants to tell.

Of course, it’s good to hear the 10 Cloverfield Lane director is confident in what he’s making with Sony. And the direction he and co. are taking is probably the right one. We don’t need the a movie to re-tell the story of the games. Even if it — somehow — nailed it, it wouldn’t be anything we don’t have already.

The Uncharted movie is poised to release next year on December 18. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the movie’s cast beyond Tom Holland. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming adaptation, click right here.