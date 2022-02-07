Spider-Man: No Way Home to Surpass Avatar at Box Office This Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters around the world and the flick is about to pass one of its biggest milestones yet. Now in its eighth week in theaters, the flick is on pace to pass the domestic box office haul of Avatar as early as this week, making the Jon Watts flick the third-highest-grossing movie to ever hit the United States box office, not considering inflation.

Through Sunday, the film has grossed roughly $749 million at theaters across the country, just $800,000 or so away from the domestic haul of James Cameron’s Avatar in its first run. It ended up adding an additional $10 million or so in additional earnings, a total the Spidey flick should also be able to eclipse by the time its run in theaters comes to a close.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At third place on the list, No Way Home would fall behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M) and Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M). It’s already passed Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8M) on its rapid ascension.

Internationally, it’s an entirely different story. No Way Home’s global haul is at $1.78 billion, over a full billion away from Avatar’s record-setting run. Globally, No Way Home will likely settle in at sixth-place, where it currently resides. It would need nearly $300M across the world to reach the $2.04B haul of Infinity War.

In addition to its massive box office success, Sony is also pushing the movie heavily for consideration at this year’s Academy Awards.

“I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal,” the actor added elsewhere. “We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/spider-man-no-way-home-academy-awards-best-picture-campaign/#

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage