Unfinished Darksiders III DLC Accidentally Becomes Playable for Some People

Darksiders III has another DLC that’s coming out on July 16th, an expansion called Keepers of the Void that’ll be the second DLC released so far. While most players still have a few days to go before they can officially play the content, it looks like some people are already getting an early look at what’s in store for the Darksiders game. Some people are finding that the DLC is playable, though not in its finished state. It’s also been advised that these players don’t attempt to explore the unfinished DLC, though some have already tried to play through it.

One post on the Darksiders subreddit first brought attention to what seemed to be an accidental release of the DLC. The player who shared the post said they were able to access Keepers of the Void after they downloaded the DLC on their Xbox. No achievements accompanied the download though, and an obviously out of place message that said “START POINT FOR DLC2” which was seen floating above a doorway was the most obvious indicator that something was amiss.

“I think someone mixed up an update and the actual DLC in an unfinished state, there no background layer textures are missing, hard-line textures are still there (the things that indicate were something should be.) there are gaps in the scenery and it suffers from major pop in were entire chunks of the environment just appear out of mid air,” the player said, detailing some of the other issues they encountered.

Gunfire Games, the developer of Darksiders III, replied to the post to say that this state of the DLC was one from a previous time back when the New Game+ feature was released. The developer said it’s not sure why the DLC is appearing for some players, but playing it could affect one’s game and isn’t recommended.

“This is the state of the dlc2 content that was in there when we shipped ng+(notice there wasn’t a patch to get access to this),” Gunfire Games said. “We’re not sure why it started popping up, likely something to do with the platform as we have not released anything. Playing this may screw up your save for when the real one comes out so we would advise not playing it as there will likely not be a fix for it.”

Another player had a similar experience and was even able to beat the first boss of the DLC. They said that their game got glitchy afterwards though which supports Gunfire’s suggestion that it’s probably not wise to play this just yet even if you find you can.