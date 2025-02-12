Until Dawn Movie Reveals 5 New Posters for the PlayStation Adaptation

Sony’s Until Dawn movie is set to be released in theaters on April 25th, and the hype cycle is in full force. A new trailer for the film will be released on Thursday, February 13th, but the studio has something to tide fans over in the meantime. Thus far, 5 posters have been released, each one highlighting a different threat that the cast will be dealing with. The posters also showcase the basic concept of the film, which is that all of the characters will have to continually survive various threats until dawn arrives.

The 5 threats in the posters appear to be a masked killer, a zombie-like creature, a giant monster, a witch, and a digger wielding a pickaxe. It’s possible that tomorrow’s trailer could offer a closer look at these threats, and give us a better idea of how they’ll stalk and threaten the film’s cast. While the image of the survivor at the bottom of the posters appears similar in each one, you can actually see how she has suffered from more injuries as the night goes on. In the first poster, she looks intimidated, but uninjured. However, by the final poster, her eyes are bloodshot, and her face is covered in cuts and scrapes. All 5 of the posters can be found below.

For those that played Until Dawn on PlayStation, the film’s concept has led to a bit of frustration. Rather than attempting to adapt the events that take place in the game, the filmmakers are instead trying to replicate the basic gameplay concept, where the same characters could have multiple deaths. It’s impossible to say whether that will translate on screen the way the creators want, or if the movie will seem too disconnected from the source material. We’ve seen a lot of video game adaptations play fast and loose with their inspirations over the years, with overall mixed results. That said, we’ve also seen plenty of adaptations that were faithful to the games, but still didn’t click with critics or audiences.

Hopefully Until Dawn can win over both fans of the game, as well as those that have never picked up a controller. Sony sees the potential benefit of bringing its PlayStation IPs to movies and TV, which is why we’ve seen such a big push over the last few years. Between The Last of Us, Gran Turismo, Uncharted, and now Until Dawn, Sony is clearly trying to introduce these brands to new audiences. The company has no plans on slowing down either, as a new season of The Last of Us is set to be released in April on HBO, and an adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima is also in the works.

