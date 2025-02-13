Until Dawn Movie Reveals Frightening New Trailer

Can you last until dawn, again? Today, the newest trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Until Dawn, set to scare audiences on April 25th, has been released. The trailer was teased yesterday, alongside five new posters detailing the killers in the film.

Despite being an adaptation of Until Dawn, the 2015 horror game by Supermassive Games, the film will not bring the events in Blackwood Mountain to life. Instead, it will tell an original story that follows a group of teens who travel to a remote valley to find one of their friends, who mysteriously vanished. Suddenly, the group is trapped in an endless cycle of killings that reset every day with the killers becoming worse and worse. The only way to stop it? Survive until dawn.

In the director’s chair of Until Dawn is David F. Sandberg, known for DCU’s Shazam films. Producing the project are Sony, PlayStation Productions, and Screen Gems. Starring in the film are Ella Rubin (The Idea of You) as Clover, Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) as Max, Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser) as Nina, Ji-young Yoo (Ex-Pats) as Megan, Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell) as Abel, and Maia Mitchell (Teen Beach Movie) as Melanie. Reprising his role as Dr. Alan Hill from the games is Peter Stormare (Prison Break).

The original Until Dawn, which was released a decade ago in 2015, was a hallmark of the PlayStation 4. You played an ensemble cast of teenagers who reunite at a cabin in Blackwood Mountains only to be chased down by a murderous killer. Every action had consequences and it was up to you to get as many people to survive until dawn as you could. The success of Until Dawn led to the creation of other successors like The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology, which just had a new trailer at yesterday’s State of Play, for the next installment, Directive 8020. It’ll be interesting to see how Until Dawn fares against the games, given it’ll be a new spin on the beloved classic.

Are you excited to see Until Dawn? Have you played the game? Let us know in the comments! Until Dawn will creep into theaters on April 25th. Meanwhile, Until Dawn Remastered is available for purchase on the PlayStation 5. For all things Until Dawn, films, and gaming, keep it here on ComicBook.