Untitled Goose Game Fan App Brings Chaos to Your Desktop

Untitled Goose Game was an absolute runaway hit last year, and the game is still drawing people in today as they try to complete all the challenges. Now, one fan is bringing the terrifying Goose experience to computers everywhere. @samnchiet on Twitter made a desktop application called Desktop Goose which allows the eponymous waterfowl onto your workspace where it can create even more havoc. The goose will honk, and track midpoints all over the computer screen. In addition, it will steal the mouse when you’re in the middle of completing a task and drag silly memes onto the screen from time to time. It’s really a surreal piece of work that harkens back to the early 2000s and the litany of desktop assistants that are now just fun reminders of a web long gone. But, now you can rekindle those feelings of a forgotten era with a dash of chaos from everyone’s favorite troublemaker.

Comicbook.com voted Untitled Goose Game as Game of the Year and here’s how the crew explained the selection:

Marc Deschamps explains, “The reason Untitled Goose Game has managed to earn itself a spot as one of 2019’s games of the year is simple: it’s just plain fun. Anyone that has ever dealt with geese before can attest to the fact that they really can be mischievous and frustrating, and there’s something inherently joyous about being able to take on that role. It’s the kind of concept that feels truly unique to video games, and it really speaks to the strength of the medium as a whole.”

House House describes their creation in their own words as a “slapstick-stealth-sandbox.” Read what they had to say in full down below:

“Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village,” House House began. “Make your way around town, from back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

The game has sold over 1 million copies by the end of last year, and will likely climb higher and higher as the year goes on. Now, that The Goose is loose on PlayStation 4, even more audiences are getting introduced to the character that likes to cause trouble on purpose. There’s even talk of a LEGO set themed around the game if people can generate enough interest. Until then, you can chill out and shoo away the bird right from the comfort of your desktop.