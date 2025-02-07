Upcoming Pokemon TCG Tools Revealed in New Wonder Pick Event

Pokemon TCG Pocket has had massive success since its launch. Part of this is due to the appeal of Pokemon and a sped-up version of the official Pokemon TCG game. However, another important reason for its popularity is the frequent events and promos released. These events and updates are added frequently, bringing new Pokemon and ways to play the game. With the release of the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack, fans have been enjoying the new cards and building new meta threats. However, a new event has just been added to Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it gives a look at future cards possibly coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket, maybe even in the next booster pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon TCG Pocket has released a new Chimchar Wonder Pull event. Players can participate to earn Chimchar cards, which can go toward a Chimchar player icon. However, the real rewards are in the shop and are earned by collecting the new tokens. One of these rewards hints toward future Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The three items seen in the Chimchar accessory for Pokemon TCG Pocket include artwork of what appears to be the Leftovers, Nanab Berry, and the Focus Band. Leftovers and the Focus Band are both cards in the official version of Pokemon TCG, but the Nanab Berry is not. If the cards are the same, then players can expect the following effects in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Leftovers At the end of your turn, if the Pokemon this card is attached to is in the Active Spot, heal 20 damage from it.



Focus Band If the Pokemon Focus Band is attached to would be Knocked Out by your opponent’s attack, flip a coin. If heads, that Pokemon is not Knocked Out and its remaining HP becomes 10 instead. Then, discard Focus Band.



Pokemon TCG Pocket Chimchar Reward art.

The Nanab Berry is more open to interpretation. If it follows what it does in Pokemon GO, it could cause the opposing Pokemon to move less. Using this as an item, or a Tool you can attach to the opponent’s Pokemon in the Active Spot could prevent them from retreating. This would further shake up the meta, especially the pivot meta which is already being challenged by the Cyrus Trainer Card.

While it seems likely these cards will be added to Pokemon TCG Pocket, possibly in the upcoming A2a expansion. Tools were introduced in Space-Time Smackdown, so it makes sense for the mini-booster pack of the expansion to add more of these. Currently, there are only three Tools in the game: Rocky Helmet, Giant Cape, and Lum Berry. The game desperately needs more Tools, so these would be welcome additions.

However, there is no guarantee that these cards are coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket. It may be a coincidence the Chimchar Wonder Pull event art includes them. Regardless of whether these cards are incoming, players have a limited time to unlock the rewards during this event and should participate in it while they can.