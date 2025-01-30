7 New Features Added in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Booster Packs

The Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown booster pack has arrived, bringing exciting new features that are sure to shake up the meta. The update adds new Pokemon cards, new Trainer cards, and much more, including a brand new type of card in the form of Tools. Each of these will fit into previously existing decks and allow for new decks to be built, expanding options for new and current players. But what is being added in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown booster pack and why are fans so excited? We’ve got a full list of what new features you can expect in the third booster pack for Pokemon TCG Pocket.

From new status conditions to unique abilities and attacks, these seven additions are bound to make your Pokémon TCG Pocket experience even more dynamic and thrilling than ever before.

Burn Status Condition

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown magcargo.

The Burn status condition was notably absent with Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex booster pack, despite featuring Charizard, the most iconic Fire-type Pokemon. Burn functions similarly to Poison, with one major difference. Players flip a coin between turns, taking no damage on heads but remaining Burned. Landing on tails causes that Pokemon to take 20 damage, but the player can then flip again and remove the Burn status on heads.

Pokemon that can inflict Burn in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Magmortar

Magcargo

Confused Status Condition

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown mismagius ex.

Like the Burn status condition, the Confused status condition was also absent at launch but is added in Space-Time Smackdown. Confused is incredibly annoying and effective at stalling an opponent. When Confused, a Pokemon must flip a coin, only being able to act normally if it lands on Heads. If the coin lands on Tails, the Pokemon must flip a second coin. If the second coin lands on Tails, the Pokemon damages itself, which is determined by yet another coin toss. Heads will deal 20 damage to the Confused Pokemon while Tails will deal 30.

Pokemon that can inflict Confusion in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Kricketune

Mismagius ex

New Pokemon

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown palkia ex and lickilicky ex.

New Pokemon are the main appeal of the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack. This booster pack draws largely from Generation 4, Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, featuring Dialga and Palkia as the pack covers. The EX Pokemon have drawn the most attention, with cover legendaries, Darkrai, Yanmega, Pachirisu, Infernape, Gallade, Weavile, Mismagius, and Lickilicky receiving EX cards. Torterra and Empoleon are noticeably absent from this list. With new Pokemon come new decks, abilities, and strategies, many of which will have a huge impact on the meta.

New Trainers

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown cynthia and cyrus.

Along with new Pokemon, new Trainer cards have been added in Space-Time Smackdown. This list includes Cynthia, Cyrus, Team Galactic Grunt, Dawn, Volkner, and Mars. Trainer cards are one-time use cards and only one can be used in a single turn, but they can have huge impacts on the game. Players are already eyeing Cyrus, Cynthia, and Dawn as powerful cards. These cards will certainly find themselves in many decks, but their exact impact on the meta remains to be seen.

New Items

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Fossils.

There are only three new items in Space-Time Smackdown, which is disappointing but not entirely unexpected considering the addition of Tool cards. Of the three added items, two are the Armor and Skull Fossils, allowing players to summon the likes of Bastiodon and Rampardos. The other item is Pokemon Communication, which allows players to switch a Pokemon in their hand for a random Pokemon from their deck.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown rocky helmet.

Tools are one of the biggest additions in Space-Time Smackdown. This is a brand new card type being introduced to Pokemon TCG Pocket. Tools are equipped to Pokemon, giving them various benefits. Players can use the Giant Cape, Rocky Helmet, and Lum Berry with the new expansion. All of these are defensive items, and Rocky Helmet in particular will be huge in the meta.

Trading

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown trading.

The last addition isn’t necessarily a feature of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown, but it is joining alongside the expansion. Trading allows players to swap their cards for those of their friends, but there are numerous restrictions and costs to this. The update for Trading has gone live, though some fans don’t have access despite downloading the update. The reaction to Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket has not been kind, and fans have already expressed their unhappiness.