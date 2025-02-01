Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Already Reveals When New Cards Are Releasing

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been incredibly successful so far, and Pokemon fans have flocked to the mobile version of Pokemon TCG. Whether collecting their favorite Pokemon or having battles, fans have been playing a lot of Pokemon TCG Pocket whether that’s meant battling or simply collecting cards. Developer DeNa and The Pokemon Company’s frequent free rewards, and the latest expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, have brought in record numbers of players. While the trading system recently introduced has seen some harsh criticism, players are still looking forward to future expansions and content. Recent leaks indicate the wait for the next booster pack expansion won’t be long, and fans are already speculating what to expect.

The recent leaks regarding Pokemon TCG Pocket are regarding the next expansion. These come not long after the release of the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack, which provided a whole slew of new cards and meta changes. Even more can be expected when the next booster pack drops.

Pokemon Zone has shared the supposed date for the A2a expansion booster pack for Pokemon TCG Pocket. If the leak is correct, players can expect the mini-expansion to arrive on February 28th, just a month after Space-Time Smackdown was released. Pokemon Zone did not indicate how many cards would be in the next booster pack but did allude to it being on par with Mythical Island.

The leaks also revealed the possible release date of the A3 booster pack. Unlike A2a, A3 would be the next mainline booster pack, similar to Genetic Apex and Space-Time Smackdown. This is leaked to arrive on April 30th and will bring a significant number of cards in comparison to A2a with the larger set supposedly matching the size of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island booster pack.

It is important to remember these are leaks and have no guarantee to be accurate. Pokemon Zone could be wrong, and Pokemon TCG Pocket my have different dates for when these expansions are released. But Pokemon Zone has been correct in the past, so it is possible their leaks are on target.

Regardless of whether these dates are accurate for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s A2a and A3 booster packs, fans are excited for the future of the game. Space-Time Smackdown introduced Generation 4 Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. There has been no indication of what Generation A3 will focus on, but fans are hopeful for a Johto focus.

A2a will likely introduce more Pokemon from Generation 4 to reflect how Mythical Island expanded on Genetic Apex. Fans can likely expect new Pokemon variants, as well potential Pokemon from other generations. The meta has already shifted, with Darkrai ex being the forefront of meta decks.

Only time will tell if Pokemon Zone is correct and when the next booster packs will arrive. Fans are hoping counters to Darkrai ex are introduced, as the Dark-type Pokemon fits into almost any deck and has become a strong archetype.