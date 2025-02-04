Pokemon TCG Pocket Adds New Emblem Event

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown booster pack expansion has been a hit. New Pokemon ex cards have already taken over the meta, primarily Darkrai ex, and players are eager to show off their creative deckbuilding. Fortunately, a new event has dropped along the Cresselia Promo event, bringing more rewards for those participating in battles. The event is only here for a limited time, and players will want to use their best decks to ensure they can complete all the challenges and earn every reward. This marks the first battle event of Space-Time Smackdown, so players should expect many new cards from this booster pack.

Now, Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event is here, and players can earn in-game emblems to show off their battling skills. Here are all the challenges and rewards for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s newest Emblem Event:

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event rewards.

In the Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event, players are rewarded for obtaining wins. Rewards are given at milestones and consist of different emblems. These feature a gray design, edged in bronze, silver, and gold as players earn better rewards.

Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event Rewards : 1 Win : Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event Emblem 5 Wins : Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event Bronze Emblem 25 Wins : Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event Silver Emblem 45 Wins : Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event Gold Emblem

:

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event runs from February 4th through February 25th, ending at 12: 59 AM local time. Players have three weeks to earn 45 wins and collect the emblems available during the event.

Darkrai ex has proven to be one of the strongest cards added in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown booster pack. It can be paired with various archetypes, such as Weezing for poison damage, Weavile ex for additional damage, and even Greninja to maximize chip damage.

The Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event is full of players using Darkrai ex due to its consistency and efficiency. Running a Grass deck, such as Venusaur ex paired with Shaymin, or Celebi paired with Serperior, can effectively counter Darkrai ex, as the Dark Pokemon is weak to Grass-type attacks.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown palkia, dialga, and darkrai.

Even with a Grass-type deck, defeating Darkrai ex decks isn’t easy, and there are still other decks that remain popular. Charizard ex decks pose a big threat, and Palkia ex has been paired with Misty to good results. Players should bring the deck they are most comfortable with, as there is plenty of time to earn wins and get the emblems.

The Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event ends right around the time leaks and rumors suggest the next Pokemon TCG Pocket booster packs will be released. If this is true, players can likely expect another Emblem Event to be added after this booster pack, which will likely feature the consecutive win challenge. In the meantime, jump into the Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event and good luck!