Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series D23 Panel Announced

First revealed at the Oculus Quest 2018 event last September, Vader Immortal is a series of virtual reality (VR) experiences billed as canonical to the series that sees players take on the role of a smuggler that ultimately works for Darth Vader. The first episode released in May, and now the series is teasing the first look at the second episode with the reveal of a panel at D23 Expo 2019.

Here’s how developer ILMxLAB’s press release describes the panel, which is officially titled “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode II First Look”:

“Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series lets you become the hero of your own personal adventure as you step into the role of a Force-sensitive smuggler recruited by Darth Vader himself. Director Ben Snow, Senior Experience Designer Jose Perez III, and Lucasfilm Story Group Creative Executive Matt Martin take the stage for an in-depth discussion about the upcoming second episode, including an exclusive sneak peek that will be available only to those at D23 Expo.”

Here’s how Vader Immortal: Episode I is described on the Oculus store, where it currently sells for $9.99:

“Step inside a galaxy far, far away with Vader Immortal: Episode I. You are a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself.

“With the help of your droid companion, ZO-E3, you’ll navigate the dangers of the fortress, hone your lightsaber skills, and meet new characters along the way as you discover what Vader is up to.”

D23 Expo 2019 is set to take place in Anaheim, California from August 23rd through August 25th. The Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode II First Look panel is scheduled for Friday, August 23rd, at 2pm local time on Stage 28. You can check out all of our previous coverage of D23 Expo right here.