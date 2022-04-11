New Valheim Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has released a new patch for the video game that fixes a number of bugs and issues. Valheim Patch 0.208.1 might be small, but it notably updates the video game so that items are automatically stacked when reclaiming a tombstone as well as fixes a problem where trolls would sometimes not get staggered correctly.

There is, however, a much more substantial Valheim update on the horizon which will add a new biome: Mistlands. “New creatures are given life, dungeons are being planned out, and weapons are being crafted,” the developer teased at the end of March. “Designing a new biome is a large undertaking, with many pieces that need to slot together before it can become the complete experience it needs to be, and it will require a lot of iterations and testing before it’s done. The biome is quite some time away still, but we are excited for it and we believe the result will be well worth the wait!”

You can check out the full patch notes for Valheim Patch 0.208.1, straight from the source, below:

Fixed a bug where trolls would not get staggered correctly sometimes

Map key legend fixes and remove map icon gamepad mapping set to LB

Various small fixes to Frost Cave rooms

Fixed a bug related to pausing after being in debugmode and changing server

Upgrade function will now remember the selected object when upgrading

Fixed a bug where the split stack number sometimes would not be visible on high resolutions

Fixed a bug where sometimes smelters would not always use the correct amount of coal

Fixed some items not being covered in snow

Hotbar selection marker now more visible on light backgrounds when using gamepad

The ‘resetsharedmap’ console command added and various devcommands improvements

Buying items from the trader on gamepad no longer buys twice, plus some interface tweaks

Keyboard & gamepad hints for inventory screen

Picking up your tombstone will now try to stack items

Fixed an issue where tombstones sometimes would be unreachable in Swamp trees

As noted above, Valheim Patch 0.208.1 is live now. Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. Per the developer, it is expected to remain in Early Access for roughly a year total at least. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

