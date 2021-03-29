Valheim Update Makes Farming Better

✖

A new update for the popular Viking video game Valheim has been released that, while small, should have overall big implications for folks that like to farm. Officially, the timing and input for hammer, hoe, and cultivator have been tweaked in Patch 0.148.7 so as to lower the delay. In effect, this should make the actual process of using them faster and smoother, making farming overall faster and smoother.

In addition to the farming update, there are other localization updates, some fixed sound glitches, an updated credits, and more. You can check out the full list of updates -- which is relatively small, especially compared to the recent Cyberpunk 2077 patch -- below:

A little update, might be especially exciting for the farmers out there 🧑‍🌾https://t.co/GjgjuK5Rzm — Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 29, 2021

In general, the developer seems keen on smaller patches working on various odds and ends like improved boss fights over time. Considering that it is available in Early Access, that's not too surprising, though one imagines that larger patches will be truly beefy as time goes on.

Here is how developer Iron Gate Studio describes Valheim, if you are somehow not familiar:

"A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim."

Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. Per the developer, it is expected to remain in Early Access for at least a year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

