New Valorant Update Live, Patch Notes Released

✖

Riot Games has released a new update for Valorant, which promises to be the final one before Episode 3 releases. The developer acknowledged that this one is a lighter update for the game, but fans can expect something much bigger next time around. That said, version 2.11 does include some notable changes, including bug fixes, performance updates, and more. As with previous Valorant updates, Riot Games also included a known issue in the game, and a workaround that players can use until a proper fix can be released. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Competitive Updates:

Added a Leaderboard search bar to help you find players by name

Modes Updates:

Replication is back as part of our modes rotation and will replace Escalation for now

Performance Updates:

Improved Client framerate by 1% on average for medium to high spec machines by optimizing abilities, equipment, and weapons in your inventory

Optimized Agent and Environment mesh clipping calculations

Game System Updates:

Fixed fonts for various regional languages to improve readability

Updated ping wheel and radio wheel to ignore non-movement inputs while the wheel is displayed

Fixed an animation issue with abnormal hand positions while equipping weapons

Bugs

Agents:

Fixed an issue where Reyna couldn’t sell then rebuy Dismiss ability during Buy Phase

Competitive:

Fixed a bug that was causing an infinite load symbol while viewing a friend’s career.

Fixed several Leaderboard UI bugs.

Known Issues:

In the model viewer, a hitch is caused by the Sharpening setting interacting with MSAA. If you encounter this, we advise that you toggle off the Sharpening setting until we can ship a fix.

Most players probably won't notice anything too significant following the update, but the bug fixes and performance updates should make for an overall smoother experience. Players that have encountered the issue with the model viewer might also be happy to know that the problem has been noticed and Riot Games is working at a fix!

Valorant is now available on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Valorant's 2.11 update? Have you been enjoying the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!