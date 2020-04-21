Valorant: Here's When Servers Are Going Down For an Update

✖

While Valorant has not yet officially released, the game's closed beta is already generating quite a bit of interest among gamers. Players can find their way into the game's closed beta after jumping through a few hoops, but Valorant fans should know that servers will be going down for a brief period on April 22nd. In North America, matchmaking will be down starting at 4:30 a.m. PT, then offline starting at 6 a.m. If all goes according to plan, the beta will be back up and running by 10 a.m. PT. EU players will similarly find that the beta will be down from 3:30 a.m. CEST until 9 a.m. CEST.

Fortunately, the downtime is scheduled for early morning, so it shouldn't have a major impact on most players. The servers will be down in order to release the game's latest patch. Riot Games has released information regarding the changes coming in the patch, and these updates should paint a better picture of what fans can expect when the full game releases in the coming months.

For the uninitiated, Valorant is a first-person shooter tentatively set for release this summer. In the game, two teams of five players compete, with one team taking on the role of the attacking team, and the other taking on the role of the defending team. The former team's goal is to place and protect a bomb known as the Spike, while the latter team tries to prevent the Spike from being placed, or diffusing it before it does off. Attacking teams get a point for setting a bomb off, while defending teams receive a point for diffusing a bomb. After 12 rounds, the attacking and defending teams switch roles.

To patch, we'll be taking EU matchmaking down on April 22 (local time) at 3:30AM CEST, then turning off servers - they'll come back up around 9AM CEST. Also on April 22 (local time), NA matchmaking will be down at 4:30AM PT, then offline at 6AM PT. Back up at 10AM PT. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 21, 2020

It's certainly a good sign for Valorant's progress that these types of changes are being made in the game's beta phase. Hopefully these types of updates will lead to a polished product when the game receives its official release.

Are you currently playing Valorant's open beta? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.