Valorant Patch Notes Released, Nerfs Raze in First Big Update

Valorant, still in closed beta, just got a new set of patch notes that take aim at a few different parts of the game like Raze, Sage, and exploits which players had been discussing since the beta’s release. The patch isn’t live just yet, but it’s the first one that the game’s set to receive during its time and closed beta and will be available soon. Ahead of that release, Riot Games shared a list of changes to preview what the game will look like post-patch as well as explanations for why the things that are being adjusted needed to be changed.

Rivaling the patch notes of already released games in terms of detail and structure, the notes for the game’s first update were released by Riot this week ahead of the update’s Wednesday arrival. Raze is unsurprisingly one of the first concerns addressed in the update since the oppressive character has become a point of contention among players compared to other picks who largely have utility-based abilities. Sage is the only other character who was specifically called out in the patch notes while some bugs and exploits are to be patched that’ll affect different characters in other ways.

I heard you like patch notes? Consider these a bridge between @PlayVALORANT Alpha and Closed Beta.

📷 "camera gun" is gone

💣 Raze changes (!)

🧊 Can move quietly through Slow Orb

🗡️ Melee 2x damagehttps://t.co/AbllB6Q9O7 — Jeff Landa (@JeffLanda) April 21, 2020

For those familiar with League of Legends patch notes, you’ll see a similar structure used here with one of the most helpful parts of the notes being the explanations for why things are being changed. You can find all of the patch notes listed below to see what’s happening with different parts of the game, and expect the update to be live on Wednesday.