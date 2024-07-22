Valorant Rumor Potentially Reveals PS5 and Xbox Release Date

The release date for Valorant on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has potentially been revealed ahead of an official announcement from Riot Games. This past month, Riot finally confirmed that it would be bringing its hit free-to-play shooter to consoles after multiple years of requests. It soon after held a beta which went relatively well on PS5 and Xbox. Now, a little more than a month after this trial phase, it sounds as though Valorant could be officially released on consoles in mere days.

Coming from @eXtas1stv on X, who has had accurate gaming scoops in the past, Valorant is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this week on Friday, July 26th. If true, this would represent a rapid turnaround from last month’s and would result in Valorant landing on consoles far sooner than many expected. When Riot Games first announced this console port, it didn’t attach a launch window of any sort to the game, so it’s arrival this week is definitely feasible.

By all accounts, Valorant should end up being massive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Not only did the previous beta on consoles already draw a lot of interest, but the game has been one of the biggest on PC since first releasing in 2020. In all likelihood, Valorant will end up becoming one of the largest free-to-play titles across PlayStation and Xbox, putting it in a company that includes Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Overwatch 2.

Of course, it’s worth stressing that this Valorant release date for consoles is just a rumor, so be sure to take it with a grain of salt. If the game is indeed launching in the coming days, though, we’ll surely hear more from Riot Games in an official capacity soon enough.

Are you excited to hear that Valorant could be releasing later this week on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S? And will you be playing it for yourself regardless of when it launches?