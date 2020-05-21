Valorant Release Date and Closed Beta End Date Announced

✖

Riot Games’ Valorant now has a release date for the full version of the tactical shooter as well as a date for when the game’s closed beta will come to an end. Announced on Thursday as part of the Summer Game Fest events, Valorant will be fully available as a free-to-play game starting on June 2nd. For anyone who’s playing in the closed beta, you have until May 28th to get your matches in before the servers go offline to prep for the full release. Progress will be wiped between those two events, so everyone who plays in June will be starting anew.

New content will also be patched into the game ahead of the full release, but Riot hasn’t shared what all that entails yet. Valorant’s been getting updates fairly frequently for a game that’s in its beta stage, so expect there to be more patch notes to read ahead of the game’s launch.

“Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, so we're hyped to be able to do so on June 2,” said Anna Donlon, executive producer of Valorant at Riot Games. “The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together.”

It's @RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler back with an important update on the future of VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/qGZfv3DWEb — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2020

One thing that we do know will be there when the game launches is the battle pass. Valorant is adopting a battle pass system just like many other live-service games but has held off on the release of the feature until the game fully launches. It was said that the battle pass would be “available at launch,” so expect to see a new line of cosmetics and other collectibles to acquire from the pass when it’s ready.

Plenty of cheaters have also been removed from Valorant since the closed beta began, so perhaps those who start in with the full game will refrain from cheating so that they’re not banned again. Riot frequently provided updates on its sometimes contentious anti-cheat system and how many players it’d banned from the game, though some cheaters do have a chance to come back to Valorant during the full release. Bans affect all past and future accounts though, so if they cheat now or during the full release, you risk making it very difficult to play Valorant at all.

Valorant will launch as a full release on the PC platform on June 2nd with the closed beta shutting down May 28th.

