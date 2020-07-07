Valorant Update Makes It Easier to Surrender

✖

Valorant’s latest update is arriving to make it easier on players who want to surrender sooner and without needing as many votes, depending on what mode you’re playing in. The update follows a previous patch which added the surrender option in the first place and gave players the opportunity to give up if they didn’t think they would win, but that feature initially called for a 100% vote to call the game regardless of the mode. Players in the Unrated Mode now only have to get an 80% vote in favor of surrendering for the motion to pass while players in the Competitive Mode still have to get 100%.

Riot Games shared the patch notes for the latest Valorant update this week with the surrender option one of the highlights of the changes. In line with how Riot typically releases updates, the patch notes followed up the actual changes with explanations of why things were adjusted the way they were.

The notes for the surrender changes can be found below.

Surrender Changes

Unrated Mode vote requirements to pass changed from 100% to 80%

Competitive Mode vote requirements to pass remains at 100%

You can now call a surrender vote starting with round 5 versus round 8

A new button in the in-game menu has been added to call a surrender vote

Patch 1.03 is coming at you with Guardian updates, a Surrender Option, and a collection of QoL updates. Read all about it: https://t.co/V108AsErlK pic.twitter.com/erAX9OE36d — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 7, 2020

Riot said the change in the amount of votes needed to surrender being adjusted for Unrated is in line with how that mode is supposed to be a lower-stakes experience compared to the Competitive Mode. Competitive, on the other hand, has an impact on players’ ranks, so the idea is that everyone has to be on board with surrendering since it’ll impact the players more than an Unrated game.

“For Competitive Mode we plan to keep the vote requirement as unanimous, because surrendering has an impact on your rank (all unplayed rounds count as loss credit), we want to make sure the team is in full agreement before a decision is made that will negatively impact a player’s rank,” Riot said about the changes. “We’ve also slightly reduced the minimum rounds needed to be played so that if players have a particularly bad start, they can opt out of that match earlier.”

The change to let players call for a surrender earlier in a match is available in both the Unrated and Competitive Modes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.