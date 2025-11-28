Valve Made the Right Decision With Steam Deck 2

Since the Switch 2 made its grand entrance, many gamers have been wondering when Valve would announce its Steam Deck successor. The original Steam Deck came out in 2022, followed by an OLED model in 2023. So, compared to many consoles on the market, the Steam Deck is still relatively new. But in today’s tech world, many gamers were still expecting Valve to announce the Steam Deck 2. Instead, the company is going in a different direction.

Recently, Valve unveiled a lineup of new tech products coming our way in 2026. This included the new and improved Steam Machine, a VR headset, and a new Steam controller. Many were surprised not to see a Steam Deck 2 on the docket. In fact, Valve ended up clarifying its plans for the Steam Deck successor, stating that it will one day make a Steam Deck 2, but not until the technology actually warrants it. And frankly, this is a refreshing take.

Steam Deck 2 Is a Good Reminder that We Don’t Need New Tech Just for the Sake of It

Image courtesy of Valve

I don’t know about you, but it feels like there’s a new iteration of the iPhone every time I blink. And these days, tech just isn’t advancing quickly enough anymore to warrant a new cell phone every year. Many tech products follow a similar approach, putting out new models with limited improvements just so they can try and sell us on something shiny and new. Consoles, thankfully, tend to take a bit longer to bake. And Valve has made it clear its not rushing the process just to slap a 2 after Steam Deck.

The Nintendo Switch had a longer-than-usual console life at over 8 years, compared to the typical 7-year cycle many companies prefer. By the time the Switch 2 arrived, that hardware update became a big selling point, as the newer handheld has much better capabilities compared to its predecessor. This is no doubt part of why the Switch 2 has enjoyed impressive sales despite an uncertain economic situation. And Valve is smart to wait and make sure it can say the same.

Given that the Steam Deck came out in 2022, and the OLED in 2023, it’s only been a couple of years since Valve’s handheld came out. The gaming company is certainly thinking about what’s next for its handheld PC, but the company is waiting for technology to advance enough to make the successor a true upgrade. They want to ensure we’re getting something that has a true performance upgrade and potentially better battery life. What they’ve got in mind doesn’t quite exist yet, however, so the Steam Deck 2 is going to wait for tech to catch up.

At a time when technology, especially gaming consoles, keeps getting more expensive, this is refreshing to hear. When the Steam Deck 2 does arrive, it sounds like it will truly be an upgrade that’s worth our money, not just a new product for the sake of trying to entice consumers to part with their money. Plus, waiting a few more years will help increase demand for a new device, too. Many gamers are still making their way to the first Steam Deck, so it’s going to take time for the hardware to wear down or start to feel dated. Waiting makes a lot of sense. And so do Valve’s plans in the meantime.

The Steam Machine is a Great Way to Expand Steam’s Offerings Ahead of the Steam Deck 2

Image courtesy of Valve

Even though we aren’t getting the Steam Deck 2 just yet, that doesn’t mean Valve isn’t giving us a new platform. Instead of putting out a barely improved Steam Deck, Valve is instead revisiting its Steam Machine. This gaming PC/console hybrid didn’t quite catch on the first time Valve tried the idea, but I think it was largely just a good idea implemented a bit too soon. Now that Steam has such an extensive library of great games, especially indies you can’t get on other platforms, many gamers would be pretty excited to see a console from Steam.

The Steam Machine isn’t quite a console, but it also kind of is. The cube is a PC, but it’s designed to hook up to your TV for a console-style gaming experience. This, alongside with Steam’s extensive library and the Steam Machine’s nostalgic resemblance to the GameCube, is a solid foundation for success. And putting out an alternative option rather than a handheld successor makes a lot of sense. Those who want a handheld PC from Steam can still grab the OG Steam Deck or OLED, which is still new enough to keep up with most of the games on the market. And those who would rather have a console-style experience that doesn’t require holding a heavy handheld will now have another option directly from Steam.

Offering a diverse line of options for gamers to buy into the Steam ecosystem feels like a smarter move than trying to replace a handheld gamers are already enjoying as is. It gives Valve the chance to reach new folks who might not be enticed by a Steam Deck, but who might consider an alternative to a gaming PC. Of course, we still don’t know how the Steam Machine will be priced, and that’s an open question for its eventual success. But a Steam Deck 2 certainly isn’t likely to be cheaper than a Steam Deck, either, so when it comes to what to do as its follow-up to the Steam Deck, this still feels like the better move.

