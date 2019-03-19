Valve’s Gabe Newell Credits Phil Spencer For Bringing ‘Halo’ to Steam

The most recent installment of Inside Xbox revealed some of the most glorious news Halo fans have been waiting for – The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC. While we don’t know exactly when the collection will be making its way to the platform, we do know a few other details, including the fact that it will also be available on Steam. According to Valve founder Gabe Newell, however, the credit should go entirely to Xboss Phil Spencer and the Microsoft team, who are apparently responsible for making Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam happen.

Newell has been up chipping away at fan emails recently, one of which has seemingly possibly (but probably not really) confirmed a new Half-Life game. More on that here. The one we’re here to talk about is from Reddit user ZagTheWag, who asked the Valve boss if it was a simple process of working with 343 Industries and Microsoft to get Halo on Steam. To this, Newell said, “The credit for this goes to Phil Spencer and his team at MS. They made it happen, so, yes, it was simple for us.”

Speaking to PC Gamer recently, Spencer noted that Microsoft is venturing more into the realm of PC gaming in 2019. “We know we have to move forward, informed by our past, with the unique wants, needs and challenges of the PC player at the center of decisions we make,” he said. “I know we’ve talked quite a bit over time about what we want to deliver for the player on PC, but at E3 this year, and throughout 2019, you’ll begin to see where we’ve been investing to deliver across Store, services, in Windows and in great games. It’s just the beginning.”

What better way to really kick that movement into gear than with the Master Chief himself? As stated above, it’s unknown when The Master Chief Collection is set to arrive on Steam and the Microsoft Store, but when it does, it will be in installments. You can read more about that right here.

What do you think about this? If Phil Spencer was able to get Halo on Steam, could he work some magic on a possible Half-Life 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

