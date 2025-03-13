Vampire Survivors Teasing “Biggest Free Update” Ever

It’s been a while since Vampire Survivors fans had anything to celebrate, but it sounds like there could be some exciting things in store. In a post on the game’s official Steam page, Poncle Games revealed some early information about Vampire Survivors update 1.13. The developer has said that the new update will be arriving sometime in April, and “it’s probably the biggest free update we’ve ever done.” At this time, details about the free update are very slim, but we know of at least one thing to expect, and that’s the long-awaited addition of cross-saves.

When update 1.13 arrives, cross-saves will be implemented in most (but not all) of the game’s versions. Vampire Survivors players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Android, and iOS will be able to take advantage of the new feature. That leaves out one notable platform, and that’s Nintendo Switch. According to Poncle, cross-saves for Nintendo Switch are still planned, but the team “didn’t manage to successfully complete the submission on time.” As a result, Switch users can expect cross-saves to be implemented via a hotfix later. The company is also investigating whether it will be possible to implement cross-saves between the other versions and the one released for Apple Arcade.

the ode to castlevania dlc pushed back content planned for vampire survivors in 2025

Unfortunately, there have been no other hints about what to expect from the next Vampire Survivors update. Poncle says that work on last year’s Ode to Castlevania DLC “delayed some of our plans for content this year.” Given the team’s smaller size, and the sheer amount of content in that DLC, that’s not all that surprising. However, the developer says that “we also want to make sure our next update is worth the extended wait.” Hopefully that results in some compelling new content!

It’s likely the new content for Vampire Survivors will be revealed during this year’s Triple-i Initiative showcase. Earlier this week, the official Vampire Survivors X/Twitter account shared the news about this year’s showcase, which is a pretty good indication that we’ll see something related to the game. It’s also worth noting that last year’s Triple-i Initiative presentation had two pretty big reveals for Vampire Survivors, with the announcement of PlayStation versions, and our first look at the Contra collaboration. It’ll be hard to top all that, but hopefully Poncle will give fans a reason to tune in.

Just like Vampire Survivors update 1.13, the 2025 Triple-i Initiative showcase does not have a date just yet. It’s a safe bet we’ll see that change in the next few weeks. With the new update targeting a release next month, there’s a good chance that the date and time for the showcase shouldn’t be too far away.

Are you excited for this free update in Vampire Survivors? Is there any specific content you’re hoping to see revealed for the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!