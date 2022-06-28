Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus Announced With Book and Digital Combos Available

Demiplane has launched Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus, a new digital toolset designed to support the popular tabletop roleplaying game. The new toolset will initially include an online reader and a digital compendium, with character creation and management tools being added later this year. The core rulebooks for Vampire: The Masquerade are available now, with more digital content to be added later this year. Vampire The Masquerade Nexus is also the first digital toolset that will include physical/digital bundles. Demiplane will initially offer digital/physical bundles on their website, with Vampire: The Masquerade publisher Renegade Game Studio offering its own bundles on its online store soon.

Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus is the third digital toolset launched by Demiplane, which provides TTRPG players with a platform to both find games and play them with other players. Demiplane also has Pathfinder Nexus, which supports the popular fantasy roleplaying game Pathfinder, and Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Nexus, which is supporting the playtest for Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game.

Demiplane will also eventually provide players with a digital toolset for fellow World of Darkness game Hunter: The Reckoning, which had a new edition come out earlier this year.

"There is no denying that Vampire is a story game as well suited to the digital space as it is to the home table, and it's thrilling to see the game supported so strongly in this first-ever digital toolset from Demiplane," said Jason Carl, World of Darkness Brand Marketing Manager, in a press release. "We're looking forward to the Vamily being able to share their chronicles more easily with each other from anywhere in the world!"

"I've wanted to see Vampire content come to unlife in digital form like this for a long time," said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane. "Early Access for Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus gives the Vamily convenient features right away, plus the chance to provide essential feedback that will shape the future of our World of Darkness tools as we move forward to the full launch."

More details about Vampire: The Masquerade Nexus can be found on its website.