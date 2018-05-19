Vampyr Trophy List Revealed, Promising Grisly Times and Rat Eating

The full trophy list for horror action role-playing game Vampyr has been revealed ahead of release.

Featuring a total of 29 trophies — including a macdaddy platinum dubbed “Time is on my side” — the list features a variety of different types of trophies, including many linked with decisions in the game. Given that only one save slot is allowed, this could make getting everything difficult, or at least require multiple playthroughs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to trophies tied to decision making, there are some tied to gathering collectibles, unlocking weapons, upgrading weapons, eating rats, and how much chaos you cause in the game’s rendition of 1918’s London.

Dividing up the 29 total trophies are 1 platinum, 5 gold, 17 silver, and 6 bronze. Interestingly, the trophy list filler — bronze trophies — are limited to a measly six. The heart of Vampyr‘s trophy list is Silver, which I personally like to see. Nothing worse than a trophy list overstuffed with bronze trophies.

You can check out the full trophy list here (via exophase). As always, be wary of spoilers.

Vamyr — which is in development by Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment –is poised to release for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 5th, priced at $59.99 USD. Incidentally, the game went gold today.

In other recent Vampyr news, an official rating for the game has confirmed a ton of intense violence, gore, drugs, and sex.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal.

Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.

• BE THE VAMPYR – Fight and manipulate with supernatural abilities

• FEED TO SURVIVE – Be the savior and the stalker

• SHAPE LONDON – A web of interconnected citizens reacts to your decisions