Vampyr Rating Confirms Lots of Gore, Drugs, Intense Violence, and Sex

Action-RPG with horror elements, Vampyr, is poised to release on June 5th. And while that date is still more than a few months away, the game has already been rated by the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board).

And as you may expect, the rating reveals Vampyr wears its mature rating on its sleeve, boasting “blood and gore, intense violence, sexual themes, strong language, and use of drugs.”

For those that don’t know: the ESRB are the good folk who rate your games if you live in North America, and who ultimately decide what type of rating a game is given.

Vampyr’s rating will come as no surprise for those of you who have been following the game’s pre-release promotional material. Every trailer and screenshot showcases a dark, gritty, and bloody game that looks intended for a mature audience, and a mature audience only.

The ESRB provides the following rating summary of the game:

This is a third-person action game in which players assume the role of a surgeon (Jonathan Reid) roaming through London as a vampire. Players learn vampire skills/abilities; track citizens as potential prey; and battle other vampires, ghouls, and vampire hunters in frenetic combat. Characters mostly use swords or guns to attack enemies; Jonathan can also rip out the throats of human enemies by stalking and biting them. Some sequences depict executions of characters on and off-screen—a man’s decapitated head appears on the ground in one off-screen killing. Blood-splatter effects occur frequently, and some environments depict mutilated corpses covered in blood. The game includes some sexual material: references to a priest molesting a child; a prostitute soliciting a character on the street (e.g., “Pay me a glass and I’ll be gentle…Pay me a bottle, and I’ll be nasty…I promise I’m cheap and clean.”). During the course of the game, a character is depicted slapping his arm for a vein, then injecting himself with a drug off-screen (“that is better…I will make it through one more night.”). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the dialogue.

Going off that summary, horror fans should be in for a treat when Vampyr releases this June on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.