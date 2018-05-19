Upcoming horror action RPG Vampyr has gone gold a few weeks ahead of its release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The news comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, which issued the following celebratory tweet:

Vampyr has gone Gold! Next stop, June 5th. pic.twitter.com/udD7biNctn — Vampyr Game (@VampyrGame) May 18, 2018

For those that don’t know: “gone gold” originates from the term “gold master,” which is a version of the game deemed good enough to be shipped to store. In other words, it means development of the game is done, and ready to be sold. In a day of Early Access and games as a service the idea of going gold isn’t as big of a deal as it used to be, but it is still used by some to celebrate a game’s biggest developmental milestone.

Vampyr, which was revealed three years ago, is in development by Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment, and is being published by Focus Home Interactive. It was originally supposed to launch last fall, but then was delayed due to needing more time.

Vampyr is set to release on June 5th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $59.99 USD. If you decide to pre-order the game, you will receive exclusive content in the form of two weapons from famous past vampire hunters: a pistol called Barker and a sword dubbed Dragonbane.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview:

London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal.

Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.

• BE THE VAMPYR – Fight and manipulate with supernatural abilities

• FEED TO SURVIVE – Be the savior and the stalker

• SHAPE LONDON – A web of interconnected citizens reacts to your decisions