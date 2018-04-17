Retro Style Platformer Venture Kid Coming To Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch seems like an ideal place to release old-school style games — and now you can add another one to the list.

FDG Entertainment announced on Twitter today that it’s bringing its Mega Man-style action/platformer Venture Kid to the Nintendo Switch later this year. You can see the announcement and teaser image for the game below.

#VentureKid coming up next! Please stay tuned for more info about this fantastic action game heading to #PC @Steam_games and console-exclusive to the amazing #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lVkQDChq4z — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) April 16, 2018

Want more details on the game? We’ve found them below over on the game’s Steam Greenlight page, as it’s also set to come out on that platform once it’s finished.

Venture Kid is a lovingly crafted 8-bit retro action platformer that goes beyond just pixels and chiptunes. It shines with excellent level design, highly entertaining action levels, responsive controls and a great variety of bosses.

Back in the golden age of cartridge games, the development team fell in love with those highly creative games made by small teams who seemed to do wizardry with the limited hardware at that time. Many video game heroes were born back then and we’d like to rekindle one of the best series ever made.

Grab your controller, blow the dust of the D-Pad and travel back through time. Venture Kid is here to deliver!

Your Mission:

The evil Dr. Teklov is about to build a secret weapon, disguised in his huge space fortress. Time is running out but our hero Andy stepped up to defeat him and fight his way through Teklovs minions. Join Andy and prepare yourself for a dangerous journey that demands great skill and determination. Will you succeed?

Key Features

Nine action packed levels and bosses.

Chiptune soundtrack by Matt Creamer (Retro City Rampage).

Eight unique and useful Power-Ups to help you on your quest.

Many secret areas to find and explore

So keep a close eye on this one, especially if you’re looking for a fun old-school adventure!

