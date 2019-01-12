Verizon Reportedly Getting Into Gaming With Its Own Ambitious Netflix-Style Service

The gaming industry is already a very, very lucrative business, and it’s only growing. And as it does, new companies are beginning to flock to it to reserve a seat on the bandwagon. The latest: multinational telecommunications conglomerate, Verizon.

According to a new report from The Verge, Verizon is currently conducting alpha testing of “Verizon Gaming,” a game streaming service that, per The Verge, “would represent a major new initiative for the home and mobile Internet giant.”

The report further reveals that Verizon Gaming is already up and working on the Nvidia Shield, and will apparently soon be making its way to Android smartphones. Whatever platform it’s being used on, Xbox One controller support is featured.

As The Verge notes, Verizon has yet to publicly advertise the new initiative, but it has been actively exploring it and testing the service, which is said to feature over 135 games at the moment. To reward participants, the company is dishing out a free $150 Amazon gift card, plus a free Nvidia Shield and Xbox One controller for the purpose of testing.

As mentioned above, there’s already 135 games featured in the service, including many substantial titles, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Fortnite, God of War, Far Cry 5, Anthem, Metro Exodus, FIFA 19, and Monster Hunter: World.

The following screenshots of the service in-action were provided to The Verge:

At the moment, it’s unclear whether or not all of these games are apart of the service — if so, that would be awfully impressive slate of games — or just placeholders. The latter seems more likely given that there’s PlayStation 4 exclusives in the mix, which Sony is unlikely to license out, not to mention EA titles (EA has its own streaming service), Red Dead Redemption 2 (which isn’t even available beyond console), and games that haven’t even released yet.

Further, it makes sense that most of these are probably placeholders because, according to an inside source, Verizon Gaming is currently worrying more about the ins and outs of the service before what games will be featured.

“This trial is primarily focused on performance,” said Verizon Gaming recently in an email to participants. “At a later date, when we advance the product, our library will consist of most or all of the top games you are familiar with — but at this early stage we’re working on the engine and its parts.”

It sounds ambitious, but unfortunatly, it also sounds a bit hazy at the moment. However, it does sound like more details could be forthcoming soon. In the meanwhile, for more on the finer aspects of the service, be sure to check out the entire article from The Verge.