Video Game Stamps Featuring Tomb Raider and Wipeout Are Coming

While stamp collecting remains a fairly niche hobby, a really cool postage stamp does add a nice bit of flair when mailing letters. For gamers that still use snail mail (or those that like to collect unique merchandise), a new collection from Royal Mail will celebrate some of the most popular video games developed in the UK. The stamps feature titles such as Worms Elite, Lemmings, Wipeout, and Micro Machines on one sheet and four different entries in the Tomb Raider franchise on another. It’s a rather unique assemblage of games, but the use of gameplay images really makes them pop!

Unfortunately, these stamps are more than likely to remain exclusive to the UK, particularly since stamps selected in the US would likely feature a much different set of games. Still, the randomness of the games included makes the collection so much more interesting. Who would ever expect to get a letter with a gameplay image from Worms Elite on it? The quality of the games included is unquestionable, but these just aren’t the kinds of titles you typically see merchandise for, and that’s a big part of the charm.

Of course, it makes sense that the Tomb Raider franchise would get highlighted. The adventures of Lara Croft have been delighting fans since the original game released in 1996. Developed by the Derby, England-based team at Core Design, the title kicked-off a major multi-media franchise. Lara Croft has since become one of the most recognized video game characters in the world, and the four titles displayed on her stamp sheet showcase just how far the franchise has come, since.

It remains to be seen whether or not America will receive a similar promotion, but with the massive growth of the video game industry over the last few years, it stands to reason that it will happen sooner, rather than later. While arcade classics like Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and Space Invaders would make for great candidates, it would be interesting to see the United States Postal Service follow a similar path and choose games exclusively developed in America. It just might result in some equally unique choices!

The stamps will be available in UK post offices starting January 21st. The stamp designs are also included on a set of postcards, as well.

What do you think of the stamps? Are they the type of collectible you’d like to have in your video game collection? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!