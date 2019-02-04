‘Villainous’ Board Game Expansion Leaks Online

The next expansion for the extremely popular Villainous board game has leaked online.

A post on BoardGameGeek has revealed the popular Wonder Forge board game Villainous‘s first expansion. A picture shows the box for Villainous: Wicked to the Core, a new expansion that adds three more Disney villains to the game. According to the picture, Wicked to the Core will add the Evil Queen from Snow White, Hades from Hercules, and Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.

Villainous is a 2-6 person asymetric game in which players assume the role of one of Disney’s iconic animated villains. Each villain has its own unique abilities and victory conditions, and players can sabotage their opponents’ moves using Fate Cards. Each villain’s victory conditions are tied to their motivations from their respective movie. For example, King John from Robin Hood simply needs to collect Power Tokens, while Captain Hook needs to defeat Peter Pan while on the Jolly Roger. The artwork on the game is fantastic and should delight any Disney movie fan.

Villainous exploded on the board game scene in 2018 and has become immensely popular with both casual and hardcore board game fans. The game is simple enough to explain to family members that don’t play board game regularly, but complex enough to scratch the itch of gamers who enjoy games that require more complex strategies and thinking.

Villainous: Wicked to the Core can be played as a standalone expansion or be incorporated into the main game. Although the game isn’t supposed to go on sale until March 4th, some Target stores have already received the expansion and are putting it on their shelves. No price was listed in the initial leak for the game.

