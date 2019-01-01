Rappers Trying to Save Puppies In VR Is The Most Hilarious Thing You’ll See All Day

Virtual Reality is an amazingly immersive technology that can take a perfectly good gaming experience and make it even more amazing. Or, it could make rappers absolutely lose their shit over saving virtual puppies because this is 2019 and we deserve the best.

The company 88Rising created a YouTube channel back in 2016 and their latest entry is more hilarious than it probably should be. In the video above, there are a few different rappers using the HTC Vive to transport them into a different reality. This reality – unfortunately for some that just could not handle – involves having to save a puppy that’s in danger of plummeting dangerous heights atop a building.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The various participants took unique ways to save the virtual puppers, though one in particular just absolutely lost it and tore his headset off after being too scared to take to the fictional heights. Though it may sound silly written out like that, it is a strong testament to how realistic these VR experiences can be.

Is this channel hugely newsworthy? Nah, probably not. But the day I pass up a chance to write about good boys just doing their best is the day I’m dead. Puppies deserve all of our attention and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on.

