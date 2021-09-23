Walmart Releasing Big PS5 and Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Restock [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Walmart had to delay this morning’s PS5 and Xbox Series X restock due to technical issues. The restock is now set to commence at 9 PM EST, barring any further technical difficulties, of course.

ORIGINAL: Walmart has announced a new PS5 and Xbox Series X restock. The former will include both the standard $500 version of the console, plus the even more elusive $400 all-digital version, which sacrifices a disc drive in the name of being $100 cheaper. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X restock will include not just the standard console, but the limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, which has been near impossible to buy so far.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear just how big the restock is, but reports indicate it’s going to be significant. And if you’re trying to cop the standard Xbox Series X, it may end up being your best shot at the console, with scalpers and bots likely to turn their attention and resources to the PS5 and the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, both of which are reselling at higher prices than the standard Xbox Series X.

As for the restock itself, it’s set to go down at 12:00 pm EST, or in other words, 23 minutes from the moment of writing this. If you’re going to try and take your shot with this restock, be sure to be ready right as it launches, as supply will go quick. Further, be prepared for technical issues. Walmart is second to none when it comes to technical issues. This includes cart bugs and website crashes. That said, Walmart is pretty good at honoring orders, unlike some retailers which are known to cancel orders after the fact.

