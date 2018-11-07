‘Warcraft III: Reforged’ Will Add ‘World of Warcraft’ References To Fill Plot Holes

Blizzard finally confirmed their Warcraft III remaster with Reforged during BlizzCon 2018, and fans of the classic strategy game are excited to see the iconic experience transcend generations. But the remaster isn’t just about porting over a beloved experience, it’s also a chance for the developers to fill in some of those plot holes left behind.

We recently had a chance to sit down with some of the team, including Blizzard’s Robert Bridenbecker and Brian Sousa. When discussing what differences fans can expect from the upcoming game, Bridenbecker told us that this was the perfect chance to “smooth it out” and bridge the gaps between World of Warcraft and Warcraft III.

Both he and Sousa mentioned that they will adding more about Jaina, more about Sylvannas, and more about these vital characters that we’ve come to know as part of the World of Warcraft history – a history shaped by the popular real-time strategy game that made its grand debut back in 2002.

Warcraft III: Reforged offers Blizzard the perfect chance to bring the two lore-heavy experiences together under a common lore umbrella. No more inconsistencies, stories half-told, or plot holes as cold as Sylvannas’ heart.

Players got a chance to play the Warcraft III: Reforged demo during the Blizzard celebration, ourselves included, and we noticed quite a few World of Warcraft references that weren’t previously there (for obvious reasons). World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King bosses were among the most noticed inclusions talked about in the gaming community, making it almost a game within a game to see what other “call forwards” will added alongside the remaster.

But just because they are working towards bridging the gaps a bit doesn’t mean this won’t feel like the Warcraft III we all fell in love with. Bridenbecker added, “It’s about community preservation. This is the original community that was a part of the game that was iconic, it’s about community preservation.” Since Warcraft III really set up a lot of the lore that we came to know and enjoy in World of Warcraft, there is a sense of “OG” likeness within the Warcraft crowd. This remaster offers a rejuvenation to an incredibly loyal community, one that has evolved through the years alongside Blizzard as a company.

It was very obvious when speaking with the team that the passion is there and that this isn’t going to be some half-assed remaster. This is an overhauled experience, a legacy, and it looks to be in incredible hands.

“Warcraft III is monumentally important to us here at Blizzard, and its influence is evident in everything we’ve done since,” said J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “A project like Warcraft III: Reforged isn’t something we undertake lightly, partly because of this legacy, but more importantly, because we know what it means to our players.”

