Warcrow, a New Line of Fantasy Games, Announced by Corvus Belli

The Spanish games publisher Corvus Belli has announced a new line of fantasy tabletop games. Warcrow is a brand new tabletop IP that will launch later this year. Two Warcrow games were announced by the publisher – the dungeon crawler Warcrow Adventures and a full tabletop wargame titled Warcrow. Warcrow Adventures will get a Kickstarter launch on Kickstarter later this year, while Warcrow will be released in 2023. As part of the initial announcement, Corvus Belli released a teaser trailer for the new game, which can be seen below:

Corvus Belli is best known for their sci-fi inspired skirmish game Infinity, which uses anime-inspired aesthetics and highly detailed metal miniatures. While not as well known as games like Warhammer 40,000, Infinity is still one of the better regarded tabletop miniatures games available today. We’ll note that Corvus Belli previously published a line of WarCrow miniatures, but they were discontinued back in 2003.

In a subsequent video posted earlier this week, Corvus Belli provided a few more details about the world of Warcrow. The games will be set in “a classical fantasy atmosphere featuring recognizable elements from the genre but, at the same time, including new ideas created by Corvus Belli.” The setting will include elves, humans, dwarves, and orcs, as well as brand new races created by Corvus Belli. “Warcrow is a fantasy universe where the different nations must decide what role they will have in their world’s events. Hold on to what they know, fight for what they believe in, discover the mysteries that surround them, protect their civilization or advance towards their destiny,” the description for the world reads.

You can check out the Warcrow website for more details as they become available. Expect more details to be announced later this year.