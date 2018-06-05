Warframe: The Sacrifice Cinematic Quest Coming This June

Good news, Warframe fans! Digital Extremes has officially announced Warframe The Sacrifice, a new Cinematic Quest that will allow players to continue on previous story-based content to further their adventure. For those that enjoyed both The War Within and The Second Dream, The Sacrifice aims to take the build up from both content drops and bring the story to full fruition.

We don’t know much about the new story will bring, they’re saving that juicy goodness for their upcoming trailer reveal, though we did get a very interesting … and by interesting, we mean cryptic video to tease what’s next:

Videos by ComicBook.com

For generations, you’ve slept. No purpose. No call to wake you. Wake up, Tenno. Dream, not of what you are.

The teaser trailer also had an intro stating, “”as dreams fade and wars quiet, the time has come to embrace the greatest Warframe test of all.” This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of The Sacrifice, it was after all first teased back in 2017, but it is the first we’ve seen a bit more into what’s next. Though the forefront of the video didn’t give much away, the action sequences in the back and a few key voice lines gives us a closer look than we’ve ever had before.



The developers did urge players to get familiar with the previous story content if they haven’t already. According to the team, it is imperative that players complete the entire Apostasy Prologue questlines before playing The Sacrifice. In fact, it’s required. That being said, they did also highly recommend completing The Second Dream, Chains of Harrow, and The War Within in order to fully understand the narrative progression.

For those interested, don’t forget to also go to the official website to claim your free gift by redeeming the promo code “OLDFRIEND.” This code will unlock the Oroki Tea Set Orbiter decoration in addition to a three-day Affinity Booster as well. Don’t worry about your platform of choice either, it’s good for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

We know that the next storyline adventure will begin this June for PC and later on console, so stay tuned!