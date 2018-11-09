‘Warframe’s Massive ‘Fortuna’ Update Is Now Live on PC

It’s finally here! The highly anticipated expansion to the free-to-play Warframe title has arrived on PC and players couldn’t wait to dive into the neon slum that Fortuna has to offer!

According to the team behind the excitable expansion, “Down in the underground city of Fortuna, you’ll meet the Solaris: a society of body-augmented individuals who live in debt-internment under Corpus rule. The Solaris live in fear of being “repossessed” — cybernetic limb and organ removal by Nef Anyo’s repo squads. Despite living in terror and debt, the Solaris are a hopeful community who pride themselves in their efforts to terraform Venus.”

There is so much to do, see, and experience, which can be seen in the exciting trailer above!

Solaris United and K-Drive Hoverboards

“A disbanded resistance front, the Solaris United fought to unshackle the Solaris from the Corpus “Taxmen,”” mentioned the Warframe team. “It’s unclear why the movement ended, but rekindling the rebellion in Fortuna is key to a free Solaris society.”

But there are also hoverboards, which – who wouldn’t want a hoverboard? “Made with stolen Corpus technology, turbo-powered K-Drives are ideal for the mountainous Vallis landscape. Find the Ventkids — a local street gang that lives in the ventilation shafts of Fortuna — to create your own personalized K-Drive, then equip K-Drive Mods to increase your max speed, boost speed and more.”

Kit Guns and MOA Companions

Players will be able to build incredibly powerful weapons by utilizing parts found at Rude Zuud’s shop. Tailor your design to your unique playstyle and get ready to inflict massive amounts of damage!

But you can’t forget about the MOA companions! “Like most things in Fortuna, the Solaris build their own MOA Companions using stolen Corpus tech. Customize your own MOA to walk beside you, gather loot, use exclusive combat Precepts and more.”

Orb Vallis, Venus

In between mining and fishing, players can also scope out the snowy wastelands of Orb Vallis, Venus. “Located in the eye of a snowstorm, the Orb Vallis was once a scorching wasteland. When the Solaris reactivated the Orokin coolant towers, life reappeared in the Vallis. Giant looming mushrooms sprung from the snow, and four-legged Virminks appeared in the valleys. Through their blood, sweat and tears, the Solaris terraformed this barren region into a beautiful, hospitable world — but the Corpus are destroying this delicate balance in their pursuit of profit.”

And So Much More

From stunning caves to explore, to new enemies to take out, Fortuna offers a ton of new content for players to enjoy when donning those familiar suits once more. Players can also earn a “vicious” new Warframe with Garuda, which can be seen above.

But there’s so much more to uncover! To see what else the new update brings before trying it out for yourself, check out the full blog post right here! As for Fortuna itself, it’s available now on PC and “coming soon” to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.