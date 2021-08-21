Watch Warhammer 40K's New Animated Series for Free for One Day Only

Games Workshop has posted the first episode of their new animated series Hammer and Bolter for free for one day only. As part of their promotion of the upcoming Warhammer+ app, which launches next week, Games Workshop debuted the first episode of Hammer and Bolter, a new animated series starring various characters of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The first episode is about Commissar Yarrick, a well-known hero of the Imperium best known for his wars against the Orks. Yarrick sports a war claw and a bionic eye capable of shooting lasers. Interestingly, Yarrick's story is told from the perspective of the orks in the episode. You can check it out up above, but the video will only be live until 7 AM ET on Sunday.

Warhammer+ is a new streaming service and subscription app that features both weekly programming and access to several Games Workshop catalogs. The streaming app will feature weekly shows including animated series like Hammer and Bolter as well as shows about the hobby side of Warhammer games. Weekly battle reports and lore deep dives will also be posted on the streaming app. Subscribers will also get access to the Black Library catalog of novels, as well as back issues of White Dwarf.

The Warhammer hobby has grown immensely over the pandemic, with Games Workshop reporting major profits throughout 2020 and early 2021. Over the last year, Games Workshop has released new editions of its two signature games Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, bringing a mix of new miniatures and new rulebooks to both games. Games Workshop also recently launched a new edition of its Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team skirmish game, which is compatible with Warhamer 40,000 miniatures but requires far fewer figures to play.

A monthly subscription to Warhammer+ costs $5.99 per month, or an annual subscription of $59.99. The app launches worldwide on August 25th. Subscribers who commit to a year will also receive their choice of a free Warhammer 40,000 or Warhammer: Age of Sigmar miniature.