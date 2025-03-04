New Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Update Changes Several Perks

Since Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 launched in September last year, developer Saber Interactive consistently updates its critically acclaimed third-person shooter with regular content drops, and balance changes to keep the game fresh. In preparation for its next major update “Patch 7,” the studio released a small patch for all platforms. While it doesn’t feature exciting new content for players to enjoy, it does include welcome changes that players will certainly be happy to see.

The focus of this new update, simply titled “hotfix 6.2,” focuses on minor balance changes, and crash fixes. Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Sniper, Bulwark, and Heavy perks have all seen changes at varying degrees. Specifically, game director Dmitriy Grigorenko went into detail about a certain perk for Bulwark class. Also, the Power Sword received a buff making it a more viable option. Lastly, some general stability and connectivity improvements were implemented. Anyone wanting to see everything the new update has to offer, check out the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 hotfix 6.2 patch notes below with more context on some of the changes provided at the link.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 6.2 Patch Notes

General Fixes

Datavault ordeal Shredding Shrapnel now requires to kill 2 enemies simultaneously with a single frag grenade instead of 3.

Fixed an issue with the AI Director that could sometimes spawn too many spore mines for a very long period.

Fixed several issues that would cause Assault class to teleport back after using its Jump Pack ability.

Minor localization fixes.

Overall we are quite happy with 6.0 perks rebalance, we are seeing way more build variety for all classes across all difficulties and seeing people experimenting with their builds more. That being said, there are still some perks that will require more attention or even full rework. We will be monitoring the situation and will be making necessary tweaks.

Tactical Perks

Heightened Vigour:

Fixed not triggering by perfect Parry or Block in some cases.

Close Targeting:

Damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Concentrated Fire:

Bonus duration of the Auspex Scan zone increased from 40% to 60%.

Assault Perks

Perseverance:

Damage reduction bonus increased from 15% to 25%.

Vanguard Perks

Restless Fortitude:

Damage reduction bonus increased from 20% to 40%.

Tactical Prowess:

Minimum enemy HP for auto finisher increased from 25% to 33%.

Unmatched Zeal:

Health regen bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Sniper Perks

Block Break:

Damage increased from 25% to 50%.

Evasion:

Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct cooldown of 30 seconds instead of 15 seconds.

Efficient Readiness:

Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct 20% movement boost instead of 10%.

Pattern of Excellence:

Fixed typo in the description, now it shows correct cooldown of 30 seconds instead of 180 seconds.

Note: This perk was buffed in the 6.0 patch, but localization was not updated and it was missing in patch notes.

Bulwark Perks

Chapter Banner (starting perk):

Bonus health increased from 20% to 30%.

Emergency Countermeasure:

Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 seconds.

Defensive Mastery:

Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 seconds.

Glory’s Shield:

Now the perk protects not only from Ranged Damage but from all incoming Damage.

Note: This should improve support Bulwark build a lot, since this perk doesn’t impact Banner cooldown

Invigorating Icon:

The ability regeneration slowdown has been fixed, but the regeneration penalty is now -50% instead of -100%.

Heavy Perks

Fortitude:

Health increases from 20% to 30%.

Conversion Field:

Radius increased from 10 to 20 meters.

Weapons Balancing

Power Sword

We are very happy with the current melee balance. All melee options are now viable and getting picked by players across all difficulties. However, we see that Power Sword isn’t strong enough, compared to much easier to wield Chainsword. It takes more skill to use the Power Sword properly, but the benefit wasn’t that great. We want to adjust this a little.

Overall base damage increased by 5%

Power Stance combo damage additionally increased:

Attack 1 +10%

Attack 2 +20%

Attack 3 +30%”

Tech