Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Developer Working on “Tentpole” Hasbro IP

Following the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Saber Interactive will be developing a new game based on one of Hasbro’s “tentpole” franchises. At this time, there has not been confirmation about what franchise Saber will be working on, but there are only a few properties that would seem to fit with that description. The collaboration between the companies was announced by Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks in a company earnings call earlier today (via Gematsu). Cocks also revealed why he believes Saber is the right team to make a game based on the property.

“We have many new digital collaborations in the works, but I’m especially excited to announce this one today, being a personal fan of many of this team’s games,” said Cocks. “Hasbro and Saber Interactive will be collaborating on an all-new video game partnership developed by the team behind 2024’s megahit, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Combining high-octane single-player action and amazing multiplayer with Saber’s Swarm tech, this new AAA title, based on one of our tentpole IPs, is sure to be a hit.”

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was released in 2024

The most logical conclusion is that Saber Interactive is now working on a Transformers video game. The Transformers IP would seem like a perfect fit for Saber, and it’s easy to see how the team’s experience on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II might translate. There have been a number of Transformers video games over the years, but it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a AAA attempt at the robots in disguise. If the developer can capture the same style and quality seen in games like War for Cybertron or Transformers Devastation, Hasbro could end up with a major success.

While Transformers would seem like the safest bet, there are other possibilities. G.I. Joe is also one of Hasbro’s tentpole IPs, and might make sense for Saber to tackle. However, there’s already a Snake Eyes game in development. Void Rivals might be a little too recent to be considered a Hasbro tentpole, but the Skybound comic seems well-suited for the type of game Cocks described. A high-profile video game from an established studio could help elevate it to the level of a major Hasbro franchise.

The final possibility is that Saber Interactive is working on Baldur’s Gate 4 or something else related to Dungeons & Dragons. Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Larian Studios shocked fans when it revealed that it will not be working on the next entry in the series. Following that announcement last year, Hasbro’s Eugene Evans told PC Gamer that the company is “talking to lots of partners” about working on the next Baldur’s Gate. Saber Interactive could have been one of those partners, and been the one to get the nod from Hasbro. If that is the case though, it might be a little too early for Cocks and Hasbro to make an announcement. For the time being, fans will just have to wait to see what Saber Interactive has in store.

