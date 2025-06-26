Major Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Update Adds New Game Mode and More

The long-awaited 8.0 Update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has arrived to bring new content. Warhammer 40K fans have eagerly anticipated the addition of the new Siege game mode which brings more ways to enjoy the PvE experience. This is only one aspect of this massive update from Focus Entertainment, however, with the update also adding quality-of-life features, bug fixes, and new champion and cosmetic packs to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Siege Mode, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 players must work together to face endless enemy waves. Defending the Imperial stronghold of Kadaku will challenge even the greatest teams. With three rotating defensive positions, players may need to resort to calling in reinforcements to survive. But that’s not all, as side objectives are also available and will reward players with vital supplies.

In addition to this new game mode, players can enjoy new season pas content, including cosmetics from the White Scars and Blood Angel chapters. New weapons and finishers have been added to expand the combat experience outside of Siege mode.

Focus Entertainment has also expanded the Terminus for the Absolute difficulty and included new Prestige, Weapon, and Class Perks in Update 8.0. Finally, a large number of bugs and issues have been addressed to make the experience smoother.

Here is everything included in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Update 8.0 patch notes.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Blood Angel Champion.

New Features

New PvE Mode — Siege Siege Mode expands on our PVE operations, emphasizing endless enemy waves that challenge even the strongest teams. When overwhelmed, players may call reinforcements for assistance. Engage in intense battles across three distinctive sectors, each requiring strategic adaptation. Side objectives emerge during combat, providing essential resources used to summon elite Space Marines or a formidable Dreadnought, drastically shifting battlefield dynamics.



The Battlefield

The battle unfolds within a fortified Imperial stronghold on Kadaku, relentlessly attacked by endless waves of Tyranid and Thousand Sons enemies. The fortress has three rotating sectors: Defensive Positions, the Arsenal, and the Control Room. In each sector, you will face five waves of enemies before your squad advances to the next sector, ultimately cycling back to reinforce earlier positions.

Survival Against Waves

Face increasingly challenging enemy waves, with direct assaults from Tyranids and cunning sabotage by Chaos forces. Brief (1 minute) intermissions between waves offer strategic opportunities, clearly indicated through UI notifications.

Side Objectives

Dynamic tasks such as capturing strategic points or retrieving Data-slates from fallen allies deepen tactical gameplay and supply critical resources essential for continued survival.

Shop and Reinforcements

Earn Siege Mode resources through successful combat and Side Objective completion. You can spend these resources at the fortress Shop. You can: Buy ammunition, medicae stimms, equipment, armour boosts, guardian relic (these items have the same exact behaviour as in Operations Mode). Summon specialized Space Marines providing targeted support and bonuses. Each player can have only one summoned Space Marine. Deploy Cadian Troopers to provide additional firepower. Collectively pool your resources to unleash the devastating power of a Dreadnought.



Boss Encounters

Every fifth wave introduces formidable boss battles, occasionally facing multiple elite foes simultaneously. Triumph in these encounters to progress to new fortress sectors.

Infinite Waves

If your resolve endures through fifteen brutal waves, prepare for endless combat of increasing difficulty, reduced resources, and shorter preparation times. Even the Primarch of the Ultramarines understands that ultimate victory here is unlikely — but your bravery will echo through the halls of eternity.

New Season Pass Content

Added White Scars Chapter Champion.

Added White Scars Chapter Weapon Skin Pack.

Added White Scars Chapter Customisation Pack.

Added Blood Angels Customisation Pack.

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCING TWEAKS

Extended Weapon arsenal in PvE

Added Thunder Hammer for Bulwark. Picking this weapon won’t allow you to use the Storm Shield.

New Finishers for Bulwark

Adding new finishers for Bulwark with shield — 1 for Hormagaunt and 1 for Tzaangor.

Terminus Update for Absolute Difficulty

A second Terminus can now appear during a mission.

Carnifex, Neurothrope and Helbrute HP increased by 33% on Absolute difficulty.

Level specific Terminus enemies (with the exception of the Hierophant Bio-Titan) HP increased by 66% on Absolute difficulty.

Additional enemy packs will appear upon Terminus enemies spawn and again when their HP is reduced to 50%

These additional packs are now slightly more challenging featuring more Extremis enemies

Mission with final bosses can now also spawn Terminus enemies (previously, missions like “Decapitation” didn’t allow any Terminus spawns)”.

Prestige Perks Class Update

Bulwark Prestige Perks Update

“Rally Point”: The perk has been reworked. The new perk is “Emboldened Stand”. Old: “Chapter Banner additionally removes negative Status Effects while active.” New: “When the Chapter Banner is active, all Squad Members do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and cannot be knocked back within its zone.”



Assault Prestige Perks Update

“Boosted Recharge”: The perk has been reworked. The new perk is “Unyielding Oath”. Old: “Collecting an Armour Boost restores Ability Charge by 100%.” New: “When charging a Ground Pound, you become Invulnerable for 3 seconds.”



Sniper Prestige Perks Update

“Boosted Recharge”: The perk has been reworked. The new perk is “Materiel Upgrade”. Old: “Collecting an Armour Boost restores Ability Charge by 100%.” New: “Equipment Damage radius increases by 15%.”



Heavy Prestige Perks Update

“Restorative Capacity”: The perk has been reworked. The new perk is “Honed Precision”. Old: ” Activating Iron Halo removes negative Status Effects.” New: “Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 25% when firing without aiming.”



Tactical Prestige Perks Update

“Skilled Supplier”: Fixed a bug preventing the player from getting the maximum ammo.

Class Perks Updates

Perks have been updated to reflect the addition of the Thunder Hammer to the Bulwark’s arsenal.

“Forward Momentum”: The perk has been updated. Old: “After a Shield Bash, Melee Damage increases by 30% for 10 seconds.” New: “After a Shield Bash or Thunder Hammer Pommel Smash, Melee Damage increases by 30% for 10 seconds”.

“Concussive Force”: The perk has been updated. Old: “Shield Bash deals 200% more Damage.” New: “Shield Bash deals 200% more Damage. Thunder Hammer Pommel Smash deals 100% more Damage and deals area-of-effect Damage within a 7-metre radius. Cooldown is 5 seconds.”



“Merciless Resolve”: The perk has been updated. Old: “After a Shield Bash, Melee Damage increases by 15%, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back for 10 seconds” New: “After a Shield Bash or Thunder Hammer Pommel Smash, Melee Damage increases by 15%, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits, and you cannot be knocked back for 10 seconds”.



“Focused Restoration”: The perk has been buffed. “Every 40 seconds, all Squad Members automatically restore 1 Armour Segment “ -> Cooldown decreased from 40 to 30 seconds.



Tactical Perks Update

“Final Shot”: The perk has been reworked. The new perk is “Emperor’s Judgement”. Old: “After a Finisher, the equipped Ranged Weapon reloads automatically.” New:”After a Finisher, the equipped Ranged Weapon reloads automatically, and your Primary Weapon deals 20% more Damage for 10 seconds”.

“Communion of Fire”: The perk has been reworked. The new perk is “Secure Stockpile”. Old: “Recoil is reduced by 25% and Ranged damage against Extremis-level enemies is increased by 10% for all Squad Members.” New: “Equipment Charge is restored by 1 for all Squad Members. Cooldown is 60 seconds.”

“Steady Aim”: The perk has been buffed. “Weapon Spread and Recoil is reduced by 20% and Ranged Damage against Terminus-level enemies is increased by 10%” -> Ranged Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.



Assault Perks Update

“Winged Fury”: The perk has been buffed “Damage from Melee Attacks executed while sprinting or dashing increases by 40%.” -> Damage increased from 40% to 100%.

“Hammer of Wrath”: The perk has been buffed. “After a Ground Pound, you take 15% less Ranged Damage, do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back for 10 seconds” -> Damage reduction increased from 15% to 20%. Knock back immunity duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.



Vanguard Perks Update

“Moving Target”: The perk has been buffed. “Each Melee Attack you land reduces the Ranged Damage you take by 2% (up to 20%). If you do not land a Melee Attack for 5 seconds, the effect ends.” -> Consecutive hit multiplier increased from 2% to 5%. Max bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

“Retribution”: The perk has been buffed. “After you are grabbed or knocked back, you deal 25% more Melee Damage for 15 seconds.” -> Bonus damage increased from 25% to 30%. Duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds.



Sniper Perks Update

“Precision Targeting”: The perk has been buffed. “Weapon Spread is reduced by 25% and Ranged Damage against Extremis-level enemies is increased by 10% for all Squad Members.” -> Ranged Damage against Extremis-level enemies increased from 10 to 15%.

“Dexterous Hands”: Instigator Bolt Carbine is now also affected. “Bolt Carbines reload 20% faster, and their Weapon Spread and Recoil are reduced by 15%.”



Weapon Perks Update

Inferno Pistol Perk Update

“Know no fear”: The perk has been reworked. Old: “When your Health is below 10%, Reload Speed increases by 30%” New: “If your Armour is fully depleted, Reload Speed increases by 20%.”



Neo-Volkite Pistol Perk Update

“Combustive momentum”: The perk has been buffed. “After a Gun Strike, heating speed increases by 30% for 6 seconds.” -> Duration increased from 2 to 6 seconds.



Combat QoL

If a Sniper type enemy aims at you, using Assault’s Jump Pack ability will allow you to dodge the shot. The sniper will shoot instantly, but the shot will miss.

Fixed an issue where Neurothropes’ Warp Storm afterblasts could stun-lock the player with heavy hits. Now, afterblasts will damage the player but not control them. Additionally, Neurothropes’ shots now have a slightly longer delay between them.

Fixed a lot of minor issues improving overall combat responsiveness

Firearms (PvE Only)

There are not many weapon balance tweaks in this patch because our statistics show that usage and win rate for all weapons is in a good spot right now. With the next big update we are going to focus on weapon versions balance inside each archetype, because this is where we see a big room for improvements.

Bolt Pistol

Hip-Fire spread decreased by 50%.

Velocity of spread increasing in minizoom state is decreased by 15%.

Inferno Pistol

Gun Strike Damage increased by 20%.

PvP

With the next patch we are going to take a closer look at PvP weapon balance. Large amount of small fixes in level geometry collision. Lots of minor fixes for private lobbies gameplay modifiers.



AI

Spore Mines: Explosion damage is reduced by 55%.

Neurothrope: Health reduced by 15% Temporary invulnerability is replaced with high damage resistance when it flies up from the ground.

Lots of minor animation fixes for various enemies.

Customisation

We are preparing a very big update for customisation, players will be able to reuse chapter champion armour parts on other classes (with lore accuracy, clipping and technical restrictions). While it’s not going to be in this patch, we wanted to mention this in this patch notes to assure you that we are going to continue expanding our customization system. Added Red, White and Blue weapon skins as Siege mode rewards Added Prestige reward shoulder pad on left shoulder as well. Added left pauldron decal “Ultramarine Sergeant”. Lots of other minor fixes for customizations of armour parts and emblems.



Levels

Large amounts of small fixes in level geometry collision and Terminus enemies getting stuck in some areas.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where spore mines could spawn on top of the player.

Fixed several cases where contested health may decrease while performing a finisher.

Fixed: Combining Sniper’s prestige perk Emperor’s Grace with Lingering Concealment perk drains the ability charge while linger is active

Fixed: Weapon perk “Reloaded Restauration” was not activated by the Sniper’s perk “Efficient Readiness”.

Fixed an issue where the Bulwark perk’s “Intimidating Aura” was not triggering with a Perfect Block.

Fixed an issue where the Tactical’s perk’s “Battle Focus” was not triggering with a Perfect Block.

Intimidating Aura and Battle Focus are probably the most overpowered perks right now, but we think that it should still work independently from selected weapon

Fixed a bug with the “Final Shot” perk not increasing damage in some cases.

Fixed a bug affecting Heavy’s “Bonds of brotherhood” perk not granting full health when the player is revived by a bot.

Fixed an issue provoking a game freeze on a black screen at the end of a PvE level on Xbox Series S.

Fixed an issue where some pick ups were inaccessible as a consequence of the interaction button failing to appear.

Fixed rare camera bugs after finisher.

Lots of minor animation fixes for the player.

Minor UI, sound and VFX fixes and improvements

Tech