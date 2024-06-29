Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Starter Box Goes on Sale Today

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is set to launch its new 4th Edition, with pre-orders for the new Skaventide Starter box launching today. Games Workshop will launch pre-orders for the massive Skaventide Starter box today on their webpage, with sales in the US going on sale at 1 PM ET. The new box comes with 74 miniatures, all of which are brand new sculpts to help launch the new era of the popular fantasy miniatures game. Games Workshop's Starter boxes are often the best place to start with one of their games and usually have a better value than buying the miniatures individually.

In Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, players build armies of miniatures from one of 24 factions and pit them against another player. Each unit (made up of 1 or more miniatures) has its own unique abilities and attack strengths, with players rolling pools of dice to hit and wound enemies during the fights. Players score points not by knocking out opponents but by controlling objectives and completing Battle Tactics, which are functionally side quests with different completion scenarios.

The new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar also features a streamlined ruleset that's new to this edition, specifically with modular rules that pull out more complicated systems (such as Commands, Magic, and Terrain) into their own rulesets. This is particularly notable because Age of Sigmar also features a new game mode called Spearhead that uses pre-determined army lists, a smaller game set-up, and only the core rules of the game. Spearhead can be played in under an hour and Age of Sigmar's Skaventide box conveniently comes with everything you need to play Spearhead.

The new Skaventide Starter Box goes on sale at 1 PM ET today, with a retail price of $265.