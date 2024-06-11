Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's New Edition Release Date Revealed

The new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will come out next month. Games Workshop revealed that the new edition of its popular fantasy miniatures skirmish game will come out on July 13th, with pre-orders for the Skaventide Starter Box starting on June 29th. Individual releases of the Core Rules and other Age of Sigmar products are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is the fantasy equivalent to Warhammer: 40,000, the massively popular miniatures game also published by Games Workshop. Players assemble armies of a specific faction and battle for control of objectives, scoring victory points for killing opponents and controlling objectives at the end of every turn. The new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar notably features a new Spearhead mode, which utilizes a slimmed-down rule set and pre-made army lists (with their corresponding miniatures conveniently available in a Spearhead box). The new game mode is meant to allow for quicker play and is geared more towards casual players.

The new edition also continues the narrative of the Mortal Realms, which is routinely shaken by cataclysmic events. 4th Edition is framed by the Vermindoom, which sees the Skaven invade multiple realms as once as their Blight City sub-plane erupts into multiple planes of reality simultaneously. As part of the new release, players who pick up the new Skaventide box can participate in a global Battle for Hel Crown event, which will let players "make their mark" on the Mortal Realms by determining which army holds the crucial city of Hel Crown. Players will be able to log their battles between the Skaven and the Stormcast Eternals via a website that will go live after the new edition launch.