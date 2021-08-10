Warhammer Fantasy Is Getting a New Card Game

✖

Cubicle 7 has announced a new card game set in the world of Warhammer Fantasy. Pre-orders are now live for Electors Count, a new card game set in the world of the classic Warhammer Fantasy setting. The new card game is part of Cubicle 7's Warhammer Fantasy Role-Play series and is meant to mimic a card game enjoyed by "ruffians, gamblers and adventurers in inns and taverns across the Empire." In Electors Count, players will vie for control of the Empire after the death of its emperor, with players rallying their armies to their cause. No rules were released, but the game will come with 112 cards, a set of tokens, and a player aid card. The retail price for Electors Count is $29.99 and will be released in Q4 2021.

Warhammer Fantasy is the now-discontinued game that launched the wider Warhammer franchise. As its name suggests, Warhammer Fantasy was set in a high-fantasy world populated by humans, elves, dwarves, orcs, and other races, all of whom lived in a turbulent era marked by constant bloodshed and war. While Games Workshop ended Warhammer Fantasy back in 2015, it was succeeded by Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, which features many of the same characters. Additionally, Games Workshop is also developing a new game called Warhammer: The Old World that will be set in the original Warhammer Fantasy world. Cubicle 7 also continues to publish tabletop roleplaying supplements for Warhammer Fantasy that use the world of the game.

Elector Counts appears to be a shorter card game, as Cubicle 7 notes that its meant to be played in between sessions of the Warhammer Fantasy Role-Play game. However, it's not the first card game to use Warhammer lore and characters. Play Fusion previously developed a Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Champions card game that used both real cards and a digital app to play, while Fantasy Flight Games developed a Warhammer Quest Adventure Card Game that released regular content for several years. Recently, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that they were making Magic: The Gathering cards based on the lore and characters of Warhammer: 40,000.