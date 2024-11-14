One of the Best Warhammer Games Is on Sale For $1

One of the best games tied to the Warhammer franchise is seeing a ridiculous discount that has it retailing for a little more than $1. By all accounts, the past year has been one of the best ever that Warhammer has seen in the video game space. This is primarily thanks to the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which launched in September and has gone on to be one of 2024’s most popular games. Now, for those who might be growing more interested in Warhammer, a well-regarded entry associated with the property that is a few years old is seeing a steep sale that shouldn’t be missed.

As of this moment, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 from developer Fatshark has been hit with a fantastic sale on Steam. Typically retailing for $29.99, Vermintide 2 is now 95% off and is being sold for only $1.49. This deal is one that will last until November 26th and is the lowest amount that Vermintide 2 has ever retailed for, outside of a brief window in which it was given out for free.

The reason that Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is being sold at such a low price is thanks to a new update for the game that recently rolled out. As of this week, Vermintide 2’s long-awaited update version 6.0 went live and brought with it a Versus game mode alongside numerous other tweaks. With this new content now being available to players, Fatshark has slashed the price of the game by an enormous amount as a way of trying to bring in new audiences.

If you’re somehow not familiar with Warhammer: Vermintide 2, it released back in 2018 and has continued to be popular with fans since. Vermintide 2 is primarily a co-op, first-person action game that has drawn tons of comparisons to Valve’s Left 4 Dead. Despite being a bit older, it continues to retain a strong player base and boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam after nearly 80,000 reviews.

You can learn more about Warhammer: Vermintide 2 by checking out its new Versus trailer and official synopsis below.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

“Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a 4-player co-op action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is the latest installment in a franchise best known for its intense and bloody first-person melee combat.

Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat than before – the combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so too will the Empire.