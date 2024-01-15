Warhammer: The Old World Gets Lost Warhammer Fantasy Miniature

Games Workshop will finally release a "lost" Warhammer Fantasy as part of its upcoming Warhammer: The Old World line. Today, Games Workshop announced that it would release a Bretonnian Lord on Foot miniature for Warhammer: The Old World, its upcoming game set in the world of Warhammer Fantasy. The miniature features a Lord on Foot and a retainer carrying his helmet. This "new" miniature was actually designed and revealed back in 2008, but was never released to fans. When preparing for the release of Warhammer: The Old World, Games Workshop designers were able to locate the original miniature and had their production team create new moulds for the model so that it could be released in metal.

In an article explaining the history of the lost model, Games Workshop model designer Martin Footitt explained the history of the model. "He was made in modelling putty with sculpting tools (dental tools)," Footitt said. "I had wanted to do a Lord on foot as all of our knight models were mounted. He was intended to be a Games Day exclusive miniature, but in the end, another of my models replaced him, the Exalted Hero of Chaos at Games Day 2009."

The Bretonnian Lord on Foot miniature will be the first new metal miniature released by Games Workshop in over three years. While Games Workshop warned that other unreleased miniatures won't be released as part of Warhammer: The Old World, they did tease that more surprises were planned for the new game. One such surprise – the reveal of the new Warhammer: The Old World army. Fans who attend the launch event for Warhammer: The Old World at Games Workshop's Warhammer World in Nottingham will be the first to see the new army, although details will also be announced by Games Workshop this weekend.